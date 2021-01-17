MULTIMEDIA

Pasig celebrates Bambino Festival

Rob Reyes, ABS-CBN News

Devotees join a fluvial procession in honor of the Sto. Niño along Pasig River in Maybunga, Pasig City on Sunday. The City of Pasig celebrates the Bambino Festival to highlight the importance of the Blessed Child to the lives of Pasig residents, which also coincides with the arrival of the Spanish friars in Maybunga, Pasig on January 17, 1572 and the feast of San Antonio Abad.