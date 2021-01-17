MULTIMEDIA

Filipino Catholics pay tribute to the Sto. Niño amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A devotee carries a Sto. Niño statue dressed up as a health worker during a Mass in commemoration of the feast day of the Christ Child outside the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo on Sunday. According to historical accounts, the devotion to the Sto. Niño in the Philippines started after Ferdinand Magellan presented a statue of the Child Christ to Rajah Humabon as a baptismal gift in 1521, the first recorded conversion of Filipinos to Christianity 500 years ago.