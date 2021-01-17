Home > News MULTIMEDIA Filipino Catholics pay tribute to the Sto. Niño amid the COVID-19 pandemic Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2021 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A devotee carries a Sto. Niño statue dressed up as a health worker during a Mass in commemoration of the feast day of the Christ Child outside the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo on Sunday. According to historical accounts, the devotion to the Sto. Niño in the Philippines started after Ferdinand Magellan presented a statue of the Child Christ to Rajah Humabon as a baptismal gift in 1521, the first recorded conversion of Filipinos to Christianity 500 years ago. Pagdiriwang sa Pista ng Sto Niño, nagsimula na sa Tondo Bishop Pabillo sa mga deboto: Labanan ang pang-aabuso sa mga bata Pandacan Church, tuloy ang pagdiriwang ng kapistahan kahit na sunog ang simbahan Read More: Feast of Sto Nino Sto Nino de Tondo Church Sto. Niño Feast of Sto. Niño Manila /news/01/17/21/china-magbibigay-ng-500000-dose-ng-covid-19-vaccine-sa-pilipinas/news/01/17/21/covid-19-cases-sa-pilipinas-lampas-kalahating-milyon-na/sports/01/17/21/nfl-bills-ride-defense-past-ravens-advance-to-afc-championship/entertainment/01/17/21/roxanne-joross-take-trip-down-memory-lane-with-asap-performance/news/01/17/21/covid-19-saliva-test-ph-red-cross-to-submit-results-of-pilot-study-monday