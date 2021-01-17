MULTIMEDIA

Earnest prayer to Sto. Niño

Catholic devotees flock to the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on the Feast of the Sto. Niño, on Sunday, without the usual blessing and celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most celebrated religious festivities in the country, the devotion to Sto. Niño in the Philippines started after Ferdinand Magellan presented a statue of the Child Christ to Rajah Humabon as a baptismal gift in 1521, the first recorded conversion of Filipinos to Christianity 500 years ago.