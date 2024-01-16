Life goes on, for now

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Life goes on for jeepney drivers, for now Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Posted at Jan 16 2024 04:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters use a jeepney on a street in Manila on Monday. Some jeepney drivers took to the streets Tuesday in Manila to show their opposition to the government's plan to phase out the vehicles nationwide and replace them with modern mini-buses, as the extended deadline nears on January 31. Read More: jeepney modernization phaseout consolidation protest drivers /video/business/01/16/24/opening-up-ph-to-more-foreign-investments-not-a-magic-bullet-economic-think-tank/news/01/16/24/china-summons-ph-ambassador-over-taiwan-election-comments/sports/01/16/24/team-secret-relishes-winning-predator-league-at-home/life/01/16/24/ph-bet-is-mister-grand-international-5th-runner-up/sports/01/16/24/raven-shares-what-went-wrong-with-original-blacklist-roster