Life goes on, for now

Life goes on for jeepney drivers, for now

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Commuters use a jeepney on a street in Manila on Monday. Some jeepney drivers took to the streets Tuesday in Manila to show their opposition to the government's plan to phase out the vehicles nationwide and replace them with modern mini-buses, as the extended deadline nears on January 31.

