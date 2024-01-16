Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Life goes on for jeepney drivers, for now

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Jan 16 2024 04:47 PM

Life goes on, for now

Commuters use a jeepney on a street in Manila on Monday. Some jeepney drivers took to the streets Tuesday in Manila to show their opposition to the government's plan to phase out the vehicles nationwide and replace them with modern mini-buses, as the extended deadline nears on January 31. 

