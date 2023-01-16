MULTIMEDIA

‘Paano na ang silog?’ Groups protest rising food prices

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Multisectoral groups picket in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Monday, demanding immediate solutions to high food prices, support for local food production, and a stop to importation. The protesters called out the Department of Agriculture for its alleged inaction as prices of commodities like onions, sugar and eggs have significantly increased in the recent months.