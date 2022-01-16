Feast of the Sto. Niño in time COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

Sto. Niño de Tondo masses suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A priest celebrates Mass, which is being streamed online following the suspension of the celebration of the Feast of Sto. Niño in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. The Sto. Niño de Tondo church was closed for physical Masses due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.