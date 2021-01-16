Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Sto Niño

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2021 04:05 PM

Celebrating the Sto Niño

Devotees wearing face shields and face masks visit the Sto Nino de Tondo Church in Manila on Saturday, the eve of the Feast of the Child Jesus. The Department of Health on Friday appealed to devotees to mark the feast at home instead of gathering en masse at the Tondo and Pandacan churches as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Sto Nino   Feast of the Sto Nino   Sto Niño   Tondo   Pandacan   Sto Nino de Tondo   mass   church   multimedia   multimedia photos  