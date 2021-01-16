Home > News MULTIMEDIA Celebrating the Sto Niño George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2021 04:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Devotees wearing face shields and face masks visit the Sto Nino de Tondo Church in Manila on Saturday, the eve of the Feast of the Child Jesus. The Department of Health on Friday appealed to devotees to mark the feast at home instead of gathering en masse at the Tondo and Pandacan churches as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. DOH appeal to Filipino Catholics on Sto. Niño feast: Stay home Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Sto Nino Feast of the Sto Nino Sto Niño Tondo Pandacan Sto Nino de Tondo mass church multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/16/21/qc-set-to-launch-contact-tracing-app-this-month/business/01/16/21/stellantis-is-born-as-peugeot-fiat-complete-their-merger/news/01/16/21/seguridad-sa-pista-ng-santo-nio-sa-tondo-pandacan-nakalatag-na-ayon-sa-mpd/news/01/16/21/2021-panagbenga-festival-sa-baguio-tuloy-pero-simple-lang/news/01/16/21/2-patay-sa-hiwalay-na-drug-bust-sa-davao-city