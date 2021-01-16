MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the Sto Niño

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Devotees wearing face shields and face masks visit the Sto Nino de Tondo Church in Manila on Saturday, the eve of the Feast of the Child Jesus. The Department of Health on Friday appealed to devotees to mark the feast at home instead of gathering en masse at the Tondo and Pandacan churches as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.