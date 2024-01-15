Home > News MULTIMEDIA Strengthening Malabon’s disaster preparedness Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 05:35 PM | Updated as of Jan 15 2024 06:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Emergency Rescue Teams perform a man-lift type rescue during an exercise at Malabon City Hall on Monday. The local government of Malabon turned over to its Disaster Risk Reduction office two ambulances and one rescue truck to strengthen the disaster preparedness of the city. Read More: Malabon Disaster Risk Reduction office man-lift type rescue disaster preparedness Malabon City Hall /life/01/15/24/la-salle-dasma-shs-offers-electives-on-taylor-swift-k-pop/spotlight/01/15/24/what-does-zubiris-charter-change-resolution-seek-to-amend/news/01/15/24/sc-ruling-needed-in-peoples-initiative-enabling-law/news/01/15/24/trb-sees-points-for-improvement-in-first-one-rfid-testing/video/news/01/15/24/drone-shot-nasusunog-na-oil-mill-sa-laguna