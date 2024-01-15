Home  >  News

Strengthening Malabon’s disaster preparedness

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2024 05:35 PM | Updated as of Jan 15 2024 06:29 PM

Emergency Rescue Teams perform a man-lift type rescue during an exercise at Malabon City Hall on Monday. The local government of Malabon turned over to its Disaster Risk Reduction office two ambulances and one rescue truck to strengthen the disaster preparedness of the city.

