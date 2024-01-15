Home > News MULTIMEDIA Low rainfall affects San Ildefonso farmers Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A rice field dries up due to heat and lack of water in Barangay Casalat, San Ildefonso, Bulacan on January 15, 2024. The lack of rain and water for irrigation in some parts of the municipality has left some farmers struggling and requesting for aid. Some farmers in Bulacan feeling effects of El Niño Read More: El Niño San Ildefonso Bulacan Barangay Casalat San Ildefonso Bulacan /video/news/01/15/24/madalas-na-rambol-ng-mga-kabataan-reklamo-sa-bulacan/sports/01/15/24/tnt-magnolia-phoenix-meralco-open-pba-qfinals/news/01/15/24/baguio-water-district-sources-negative-for-fecal-coliform/video/overseas/01/15/24/rare-white-whale-spotted-off-the-coast-of-thailand/news/01/15/24/lagman-accuses-senate-house-of-declaring-war-on-1987-charter