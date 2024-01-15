MULTIMEDIA

Low rainfall affects San Ildefonso farmers

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A rice field dries up due to heat and lack of water in Barangay Casalat, San Ildefonso, Bulacan on January 15, 2024. The lack of rain and water for irrigation in some parts of the municipality has left some farmers struggling and requesting for aid.