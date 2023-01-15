Marcos departs for Davos

Home  >  News

Marcos departs for WEF in Davos

Rey Baniquet, PNA

Posted at Jan 15 2023 01:22 PM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. departs for Davos, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 16-20. Marcos aims to “promote the Philippines as a leader, driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia Pacific region” to attract more investments at the WEF. 

