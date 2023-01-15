Marcos departs for Davos

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos departs for WEF in Davos

Rey Baniquet, PNA

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. departs for Davos, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 16-20. Marcos aims to “promote the Philippines as a leader, driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia Pacific region” to attract more investments at the WEF.