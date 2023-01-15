Marcos departs for Davos

MULTIMEDIA
Marcos departs for WEF in Davos
Rey Baniquet, PNA
Posted at Jan 15 2023 01:22 PM
President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. departs for Davos, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 16-20. Marcos aims to “promote the Philippines as a leader, driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia Pacific region” to attract more investments at the WEF.
- /life/01/15/23/michael-leyva-reveals-gown-he-made-for-celeste-cortesi
- /news/01/15/23/cebu-rights-group-sounds-alarm-on-2-missing-members
- /life/01/15/23/pageant-fans-react-to-celestes-miss-universe-stint
- /news/01/15/23/state-of-calamity-idineklara-sa-calbayog-city-dahil-sa-baha
- /news/01/15/23/27-dead-600k-affected-by-massive-flooding-across-ph