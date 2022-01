Vaccinations ongoing amid COVID-19 surge

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccinations ongoing as PH hits record-high daily cases

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers administer the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens at the Makati Coliseum on Saturday. The Department of Health on Saturday said the rate of infections in the capital region has slowed but infections are still rising with the country recording another record high in daily fresh COVID-19 cases.