Taguig imposes restrictions on unvaccinated

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccination card required

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A sign requiring vaccine cards for entry is posted at the entrance of a public market in Taguig City on Saturday, a day after the Philippines logged its highest ever COVID-19 cases for a single day. The city government of Taguig imposed restrictions on the movement of people who are not vaccinated, as it started to require vaccination cards in different establishments and public transportation as part of efforts to curb the virus.