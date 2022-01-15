Home  >  News

Exercising outdoors, as Rizal remains under Alert Level 3

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 03:02 PM

Outdoor exercise, as Rizal remains under Alert Level 3

People spend time outdoors for physical activities along the service road of C6 in Taytay town, Rizal on Saturday. Metro Manila and other regions decided to remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, as health authorities on Friday tallied another record high-fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day. 

