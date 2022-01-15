Outdoor exercise, as Rizal remains under Alert Level 3

MULTIMEDIA

Exercising outdoors, as Rizal remains under Alert Level 3

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People spend time outdoors for physical activities along the service road of C6 in Taytay town, Rizal on Saturday. Metro Manila and other regions decided to remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, as health authorities on Friday tallied another record high-fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day.