Outdoor exercise, as Rizal remains under Alert Level 3

MULTIMEDIA

Exercising outdoors, as Rizal remains under Alert Level 3

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2022 03:02 PM

People spend time outdoors for physical activities along the service road of C6 in Taytay town, Rizal on Saturday. Metro Manila and other regions decided to remain under Alert Level 3 until the end of January, as health authorities on Friday tallied another record high-fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Metro Manila, other areas to keep COVID-19 Alert 3 until end of January

Read More:

coronavirus
COVID19
Alert Level 3
Taytay
exercise