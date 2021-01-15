MULTIMEDIA

Youth groups call for abolishment of anti-terror law

George Calvelo, ABS -CBN News

Commuters watch as activists from different youth groups stage a protest in front of the Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights building in Quezon City on Friday. The protesters called for the abolition of the anti-terror law and slammed the Duterte administration for its allegedly failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.