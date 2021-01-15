Home > News MULTIMEDIA Youth groups call for abolishment of anti-terror law George Calvelo, ABS -CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2021 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters watch as activists from different youth groups stage a protest in front of the Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights building in Quezon City on Friday. The protesters called for the abolition of the anti-terror law and slammed the Duterte administration for its allegedly failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: protest Anti-Terror Law commuters /life/01/15/21/little-women-star-florence-pugh-shines-spotlight-on-lumpia/news/01/15/21/fda-warns-public-vs-buying-aidelai-face-masks/news/01/15/21/mahal-magpakasal-number-of-filipinos-getting-married-on-steady-decline-data-show/news/01/15/21/mga-hotel-na-sumusuway-sa-protocols-iniimbestigahan-kasunod-ng-dacera-case/news/01/15/21/4-na-pulis-na-umanoy-protektor-ng-shabu-lab-sa-olongapo-timbog