Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3 Arcel Valderrma, Presidential Photo Posted at Jan 15 2021 09:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President Duterte inspects some areas of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Project before heading to the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. The P44.86 billion project, which started in January 2014, was built by San Miguel Corp.'s subsidiary, Citra Central Expressway Corporation to decongest major Metro Manila roads particularly EDSA. Skyway Stage 3 opens to motorists Read More: Duterte Skyway Skyway Stage 3 infrastructure projects roads NLEX multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/15/21/hit-by-post-holiday-surge-cebu-city-logs-492-coronavirus-cases-in-2-weeks/news/01/15/21/is-cayetanos-new-independent-majority-bloc-out-to-unseat-velasco-ally-answers/video/news/01/15/21/some-kamuning-residents-experience-discrimination-amid-covid-variant-fears/overseas/01/15/21/trumps-florida-club-warned-over-maskless-new-year-party/business/01/15/21/biden-unveils-plan-to-pump-19-trillion-into-pandemic-hit-economy