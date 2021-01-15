MULTIMEDIA

Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3

Arcel Valderrma, Presidential Photo

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

President Duterte inspects some areas of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Project before heading to the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. The P44.86 billion project, which started in January 2014, was built by San Miguel Corp.'s subsidiary, Citra Central Expressway Corporation to decongest major Metro Manila roads particularly EDSA.