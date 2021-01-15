MULTIMEDIA

Ahead of the Sto. Niño festival

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Catholic devotees carry images of baby Jesus to the Sto. Niño de Tondo Parish on Friday to have them blessed ahead of the feast on Sunday. The church and the local government of Manila have agreed to suspend the annual procession, the outdoor blessing of images and festivities to prevent the large gathering of people to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.