MULTIMEDIA
Ahead of the Sto. Niño festival
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 15 2021 02:40 PM
Catholic devotees carry images of baby Jesus to the Sto. Niño de Tondo Parish on Friday to have them blessed ahead of the feast on Sunday. The church and the local government of Manila have agreed to suspend the annual procession, the outdoor blessing of images and festivities to prevent the large gathering of people to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus.
