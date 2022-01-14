Manila opens vax site for bike and motorcycle riders

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila opens COVID-19 booster shot drive-thru to general public George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2022 04:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man takes a picture of a fellow cyclist as he gets a booster shot against COVID-19 at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on Wednesday, which was set up exclusively for motorcycle and bicycle riders. The local government opened up the site to bicycle- and motorcycle-riding members of the general public after initially servicing only delivery riders. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine booster drive thru Manila drive thru vaccine motorcycle rider vaccine drive thru cyclist vaccine drive thru /news/01/14/22/house-to-house-antigen-testing-isinasagawa-sa-binan/news/01/14/22/new-record-high-ph-lists-37207-more-covid-19-cases/news/01/14/22/about-70-house-of-representatives-staff-positive-for-covid/news/01/14/22/cavite-muling-magpapatupad-ng-curfew/sports/01/14/22/australia-cancels-novak-djokovics-visa-again