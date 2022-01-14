Manila opens vax site for bike and motorcycle riders

MULTIMEDIA

Manila opens COVID-19 booster shot drive-thru to general public

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man takes a picture of a fellow cyclist as he gets a booster shot against COVID-19 at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on Wednesday, which was set up exclusively for motorcycle and bicycle riders. The local government opened up the site to bicycle- and motorcycle-riding members of the general public after initially servicing only delivery riders.