COVID vaccinations continue as fresh cases top 37,000

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccinations continue as PH logs another record-high fresh COVID-19 cases

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A drone image shows motorists lining up to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination site in Manila on Friday as the Philippines faces a continued uptick in fresh cases. Health authorities on the same day recorded a record-high 37,207 fresh COVID-19 cases with a majority of the cases coming from Metro Manila, Calabrzon, and Central Luzon respectively.