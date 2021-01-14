MULTIMEDIA

QC gov't urges residents to observe minimum health protocols

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Market-goers are checked for their body temperature as they enter the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The city government encouraged the public to follow health protocols after a resident, who recently arrived from a business trip in Dubai, tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant. Continuous contract-tracing has been implemented to combat the spread of the more infectious virus strain.