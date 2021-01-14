Home > News MULTIMEDIA QC gov't urges residents to observe minimum health protocols Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2021 03:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Market-goers are checked for their body temperature as they enter the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The city government encouraged the public to follow health protocols after a resident, who recently arrived from a business trip in Dubai, tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant. Continuous contract-tracing has been implemented to combat the spread of the more infectious virus strain. UK COVID-19 variant now in the Philippines, says DOH ‘Patient zero’ ng new COVID-19 variant sa PH may pulmonya, naka-quarantine DOH: No need to panic after detection of more contagious coronavirus variant Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Kamuning Market Quezon City new coronavirus variant /news/01/14/21/belmonte-allays-fears-as-ph-patient-zero-with-uk-covid-19-variant-recorded-in-quezon-city/entertainment/01/14/21/ilang-miyembro-ng-mnl48-ipinamalas-ang-iba-pa-nilang-talento/sports/01/14/21/nlex-guiao-admits-manuel-is-a-prize-catch-but-/entertainment/01/14/21/look-zsa-zsa-padilla-finally-gets-to-visit-dolphys-grave-again/news/01/14/21/cocky-duterte-spokesman-says-wont-tweak-covid-19-vaccine-messaging