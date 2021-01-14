Home > News MULTIMEDIA Persons of interest in Dacera death undergo drug test Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2021 04:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The National Bureau of Investigation administers a drug test on persons of interest in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera at the NBI Headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. Two men implicated in the death of Dacera have recanted their statements that drugs were involved in the incident, alleging they said it under duress while in police custody. 2 men tagged in Dacera case say drug issue forced by police - lawyer Respondents in Dacera case say not read Miranda rights by police Read More: Christine Dacera NBI Headquarters drug test persons of interest /entertainment/01/14/21/aj-raval-admits-dad-jeric-raval-doesnt-support-her-bid-to-be-the-next-big-sexy-star/news/01/14/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-coronavirus-infection-tally-january142021/video/news/01/14/21/january-quarantine-classifications-stay-despite-new-covid-19-variant/business/01/14/21/vegetarian-chickenjoy-jollibee-supplier-eyes-piece-of-meat-free-market/news/01/14/21/belmonte-allays-fears-as-ph-patient-zero-with-uk-covid-19-variant-recorded-in-quezon-city