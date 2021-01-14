MULTIMEDIA

Persons of interest in Dacera death undergo drug test

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The National Bureau of Investigation administers a drug test on persons of interest in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera at the NBI Headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. Two men implicated in the death of Dacera have recanted their statements that drugs were involved in the incident, alleging they said it under duress while in police custody.