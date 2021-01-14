MULTIMEDIA

Flight protection

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Passengers wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday. Malacanang said Thursday that the Philippines is looking at inoculating some 5 million people against the virus by the middle of the year even as the country recorded an additional 1,912 COVID-19 cases for a total of 494,605 infections.