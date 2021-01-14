Home > News MULTIMEDIA Flight protection Eloisa Lopez, Reuters Posted at Jan 14 2021 10:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passengers wearing hazmat suits for protection against COVID-19 walk inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday. Malacanang said Thursday that the Philippines is looking at inoculating some 5 million people against the virus by the middle of the year even as the country recorded an additional 1,912 COVID-19 cases for a total of 494,605 infections. PH reports 1,912 new COVID-19 cases; total at 494,605 Philippines eyes vaccinating 5 million people vs coronavirus by June Duterte: National recovery 'within sight' as Philippines secures COVID-19 shots Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 hazmat suit PPE NAIA covid vaccine /video/news/01/14/21/ph-approves-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-for-emergency-use/video/business/01/14/21/ph-shares-break-2-day-losing-streak/video/news/01/14/21/senators-blast-house-panels-efforts-to-amend-constitution-sans-senate-role/video/entertainment/01/14/21/silipin-mga-programang-ipapalabas-sa-a2z-sa-2021/video/news/01/14/21/qc-mayor-says-no-kamuning-lockdown