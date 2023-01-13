Home  >  News

Missing sabungeros' relatives meet with DOJ chief Remulla

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2023 04:19 PM

Maria Carmelita Lasco, 75, holds a portrait of her missing son Ricardo “Jon” Lasco outside the Department of Justice in Manila on Friday. Family members of sabungeros missing for more than a year met with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla to discuss details of the ongoing investigation. 

 

