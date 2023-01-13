Home > News MULTIMEDIA Missing sabungeros' relatives meet with DOJ chief Remulla George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2023 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Maria Carmelita Lasco, 75, holds a portrait of her missing son Ricardo “Jon” Lasco outside the Department of Justice in Manila on Friday. Family members of sabungeros missing for more than a year met with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla to discuss details of the ongoing investigation. CIDG still gathering evidence on 34 missing sabungeros Six more people face kidnapping, serious illegal detention charges over missing sabungeros Read More: Boying Remulla Department of Justice missing sabungero sabong cockfighting gambling /sports/01/13/23/m4-coach-dale-falcon-end-world-title-journey/news/01/13/23/bf7-ba52-found-in-4-pinoy-travelers-from-china/news/01/13/23/ex-maguindanao-gov-sajid-ampatuan-found-guilty-of-graft-and-falsification/news/01/13/23/china-seeks-partnership-with-local-fishing-villages/news/01/13/23/fire-hits-restaurant-inside-san-juan-mall