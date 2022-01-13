Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccination card inspection at QC-San Mateo Border

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2022 02:00 PM

Vax cards inspection at QC-San Mateo border

Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on Thursday. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier issued a department order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 or higher.

Read More:  COVID19   Quezon City   San Mateo   border   vaccination card   ‘no vax   no ride’   DOTr  