Vax cards inspection at QC-San Mateo border

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Vaccination card inspection at QC-San Mateo Border George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2022 02:00 PM Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on Thursday. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier issued a department order enforcing the "no vaccination, no ride" policy under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 or higher. Philippines to implement 'no vax, no ride' policy in Metro Manila