San Juan tricycles implement ‘No vax, no ride’ policy

'No vax, no ride' for tricycles in San Juan

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A sign reminding passengers of minimum health protocols is posted on a tricycle in San Juan City on Thursday. The transportation department issued a ‘no vax, no ride’ policy on Wednesday, prohibiting unvaccinated individuals from boarding public utility vehicles as COVID-19 infections continue to rise.