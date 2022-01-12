Odette survivors still staying in makeshift shelters

MULTIMEDIA
Dinagat residents still staying in makeshift shelters a month after typhoon Odette
Leonard Reyes, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2022 12:16 AM
Families build and stay in temporary shelters where their homes once stood in Barangay Boa in Cagdianao town, Dinagat Islands on Tuesday, almost a month since typhoon Odette hit parts of the country. Survivors of the country’s strongest typhoon last year, which left billions in damaged structure and more than 400 dead, say a series of storm surges brought waves “as high as coconut trees,” leveling most of the houses in the barangay.
