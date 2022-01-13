Drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination in Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila holds drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2022 03:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. Omicron ‘dangerous’, especially for unvaccinated, says WHO Read More: COVID19 Quezon City COVID1- vaccine booster Manila Quirino Grandstand Manila drive-thru vaccination booster shot drive-thru vaccination /entertainment/01/13/22/zaijian-jaranilla-reveals-he-is-now-single/overseas/01/13/22/us-piles-on-south-china-sea-pressure-with-carrier-strike-exercises/sports/01/13/22/ph-womens-team-off-to-india-for-womens-asian-cup/news/01/13/22/myx-global-raises-over-p1m-for-odette-victims/sports/01/13/22/japans-bleague-cancels-san-en-game-vs-shimane