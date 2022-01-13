Home  >  News

Manila holds drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2022 03:56 PM

Drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination in Manila

Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m.

