Drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination in Manila

Manila holds drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m.