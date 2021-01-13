Home > News MULTIMEDIA Defendants attend preliminary investigation on Dacera case Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2021 03:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Defendants (from left) Clark Rapinan, Rommel Galido, Valentine Rosales and Jigo De Guzman and their respective counsels leave the Makati City Prosecutors Office after the preliminary investigation on the Christine Dacera case, on Wednesday. Defendant John Pascual Dela Serna retracted his initial statement given to the Makati police regarding the alleged presence of party drugs in the crime scene. More questions raised as DOJ says NBI got urine sample from Dacera’s embalmed body Makati prosecutor orders release of 3 suspects in Dacera death, case for further investigation Read More: Christine Dacera case Clark Rapinan Rommel Galido Valentine Rosales Jigo De Guzman John Pascual Dela Serna III Makati Prosecutors office multimedia multimedia photo /video/news/01/13/21/throwback-rescue-kuha-mo/news/01/13/21/duterte-defends-decision-to-buy-chinas-sinovac-covid-19-vaccine/news/01/13/21/congress-has-no-intelligence-funds-coa-says/spotlight/01/13/21/trump-throttled-press-freedom-journalists-say/overseas/01/13/21/japan-to-halt-entry-of-all-nonresident-foreign-nationals