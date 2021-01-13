Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Defendants attend preliminary investigation on Dacera case

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2021 03:15 PM

Defendants attend preliminary investigation on Dacera case

Defendants (from left) Clark Rapinan, Rommel Galido, Valentine Rosales and Jigo De Guzman and their respective counsels leave the Makati City Prosecutors Office after the preliminary investigation on the Christine Dacera case, on Wednesday. Defendant John Pascual Dela Serna retracted his initial statement given to the Makati police regarding the alleged presence of party drugs in the crime scene.

Read More:  Christine Dacera case   Clark Rapinan   Rommel Galido   Valentine Rosales   Jigo De Guzman   John Pascual Dela Serna III   Makati Prosecutors office   multimedia   multimedia photo  