Defendants attend preliminary investigation on Dacera case

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Defendants (from left) Clark Rapinan, Rommel Galido, Valentine Rosales and Jigo De Guzman and their respective counsels leave the Makati City Prosecutors Office after the preliminary investigation on the Christine Dacera case, on Wednesday. Defendant John Pascual Dela Serna retracted his initial statement given to the Makati police regarding the alleged presence of party drugs in the crime scene.