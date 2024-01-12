MULTIMEDIA

Papaya catch-up

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Viber

A teacher uses differentiated reading activities during the implementation of 'Catch-up Fridays' at Papaya Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Friday. The Department of Education has designated all Fridays starting January 12 and throughout the school year as Catch-up Fridays, focusing on operationalizing the National Reading Program (NRP) in the first half of the day’s schedule and on fostering Values, Health, and Peace Education in the second half, to address learning gaps among grade school and high school students.