PCG conducts rescue ops as rain inundates Zamboanga

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via AFP

This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday shows rescue workers evacuating children from a flooded area in Zamboanga. At least 10 people have died due to bad weather across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country, authorities said on January 10.