Fire breaks out at San Juan mall resto

Fire breaks out at San Juan mall restaurant

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:41 PM

Firefighters respond to a fire at a restaurant inside Promenade, Greenhills on Thursday. The cause of the fire, which reached the first alarm at 20:24 and was declared fire out at 20:43, is still under investigation. 

