Fire breaks out at San Juan mall resto

MULTIMEDIA
Fire breaks out at San Juan mall restaurant
Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:41 PM
Firefighters respond to a fire at a restaurant inside Promenade, Greenhills on Thursday. The cause of the fire, which reached the first alarm at 20:24 and was declared fire out at 20:43, is still under investigation.
- /sports/01/12/23/bay-areas-goorjian-looks-forward-to-his-first-game-7
- /news/01/12/23/3-dating-pulis-hinatulan-ng-double-life-imprisonment-sa-quezon
- /entertainment/01/12/23/what-kristine-realized-in-12-years-of-marriage-with-oyo
- /entertainment/01/12/23/michelle-madrigal-inaming-nagloko-rin-noon-sa-relasyon
- /sports/01/12/23/poc-eyes-1200-man-delegation-for-32nd-sea-games