Well-wishes and supplies for COVID-19 patients

MULTIMEDIA

Receiving COVID-19 well-wishes and supplies

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A health worker collects a “get well soon” balloon along with other food and supply packages for patients admitted at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital located at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ordered the Manila Health Department (MHD) and the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to only admit severe cases to keep hospitals open for other non-COVID-19 patients.