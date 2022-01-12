Well-wishes and supplies for COVID-19 patients

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Receiving COVID-19 well-wishes and supplies George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2022 07:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker collects a “get well soon” balloon along with other food and supply packages for patients admitted at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital located at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso ordered the Manila Health Department (MHD) and the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to only admit severe cases to keep hospitals open for other non-COVID-19 patients. Govt ready to escalate Metro Manila to Alert Level 4 if hospitalization rises: Palace Read More: coronavirus COVID19 COVID field hospital Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital Quirino Grandstand /entertainment/01/12/22/how-her-crush-on-zanjoe-helped-sue-on-broken-marriage-vow/news/01/12/22/customs-officer-patay-sa-pananambang/news/01/12/22/covid-19-alert-3-to-be-raised-in-28-more-areas/news/01/12/22/no-vaccine-no-ride-ipatutupad-sa-ncr-simula-enero-17/business/01/12/22/indonesia-awaiting-coal-supply-assurance-before-ending-export-ban