‘No vax, no ride policy’ in public transpo

DOTr to implement ‘No vax, no ride policy’ order in public transportation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Land Transport Office and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) inspect public utility buses plying Commonwealth Avenue for compliance to minimum health protocols, which includes checking of vaccination cards, on Wednesday. The transportation department issued an order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy amid the recent spike of COVID-19 infection in the country.