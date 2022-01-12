‘No vax, no ride policy’ in public transpo

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOTr to implement ‘No vax, no ride policy’ order in public transportation Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2022 12:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Land Transport Office and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) inspect public utility buses plying Commonwealth Avenue for compliance to minimum health protocols, which includes checking of vaccination cards, on Wednesday. The transportation department issued an order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy amid the recent spike of COVID-19 infection in the country. Philippines to implement 'no vax, no ride' policy in Metro Manila Read More: COVID19 public transportation I-ACT LTO DOTr no vax no ride policy /sports/01/12/22/mma-adiwang-shares-ikeda-gameplan-with-miado/sports/01/12/22/nba-eight-bulls-hit-double-figures-in-rout-of-pistons/life/01/12/22/pacquiao-writes-sweet-birthday-greeting-for-wife-jinkee/sports/01/12/22/nba-wizards-open-homestand-by-slipping-past-thunder/classified-odd/01/12/22/goldfish-may-kakayahang-magmaneho