Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DOTr to implement ‘No vax, no ride policy’ order in public transportation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2022 12:13 PM

‘No vax, no ride policy’ in public transpo

Members of the Land Transport Office and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) inspect public utility buses plying Commonwealth Avenue for compliance to minimum health protocols, which includes checking of vaccination cards, on Wednesday. The transportation department issued an order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy amid the recent spike of COVID-19 infection in the country. 

Read More:  COVID19   public transportation   I-ACT   LTO   DOTr   no vax no ride policy  