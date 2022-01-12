Home  >  News

Posted at Jan 12 2022 11:48 PM

Manila checks residents’ vaccination cards

A woman shows her vaccination card to a member of Manila’s Task Force Malasakit along Ylaya St. in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of people unvaccinated for COVID-19 who refuse to “stay put.” The Philippines is currently battling an uptick in COVID-19 cases with health authorities on Wednesday logging the country’s highest ever number of active cases at 208,164 or 6.8 percent of total cases.

