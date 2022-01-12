Manila checks residents’ vaccination cards

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Proof of vaccination ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2022 11:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman shows her vaccination card to a member of Manila’s Task Force Malasakit along Ylaya St. in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday, days after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of people unvaccinated for COVID-19 who refuse to “stay put.” The Philippines is currently battling an uptick in COVID-19 cases with health authorities on Wednesday logging the country’s highest ever number of active cases at 208,164 or 6.8 percent of total cases. Philippines posts highest number of active cases yet; 32,246 new infections logged 97 Metro Manila areas on granular lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike Duterte orders: 'Restrain, arrest' unvaccinated people who refuse to 'stay put' Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine vaccination card Manila Task Force Malasakit /news/01/12/22/doh-calls-for-shortened-isolation-requirements/video/business/01/12/22/ph-shares-rebound-after-tuesdays-slump-soars-to-7215/video/news/01/12/22/no-vaccine-no-ride-policy-set-for-ncr-commuters/video/news/01/12/22/doh-who-say-ph-may-not-have-reached-covid-peak-yet/entertainment/01/12/22/gin-regidor-transforms-as-model-ginifer-in-pbb