Fire hits residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila

Blaze hits homes in Sta. Cruz, Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters are surrounded by smoke as they battle a blaze that hit a residential area at the corner of Recto Avenue and Benavides Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Reports say the fire, which began at around 3:32 pm, reached the second alarm and was declared under control at around 4:37 pm.