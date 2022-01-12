Fire hits residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila

MULTIMEDIA
Blaze hits homes in Sta. Cruz, Manila
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 12 2022 09:14 PM
Firefighters are surrounded by smoke as they battle a blaze that hit a residential area at the corner of Recto Avenue and Benavides Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Reports say the fire, which began at around 3:32 pm, reached the second alarm and was declared under control at around 4:37 pm.
