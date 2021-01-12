MULTIMEDIA
Vigilance against COVID-19
Lisa David, Reuters
Posted at Jan 12 2021 12:34 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2021 01:21 PM
A man wearing a face mask and a face shield as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) passes by a mural dedicated to frontline workers, in Manila on Monday. The Philippines recorded 2,052 new coronavirus cases, highest since December 18, which brings the total cases in the country to 489,736 COVID-19 infections.
