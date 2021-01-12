MULTIMEDIA

PH Red Cross conducts pilot saliva COVID-19 test

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Philippine Red Cross conducts its pilot COVID-19 saliva RT-PCR test at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, simultaneously with 15 other DOH hospitals. The pilot testing is in compliance with the DOH requirements to secure full approval of the new alternative testing method.