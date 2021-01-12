Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Red Cross conducts pilot saliva COVID-19 test Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2021 05:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest The Philippine Red Cross conducts its pilot COVID-19 saliva RT-PCR test at the PRC headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, simultaneously with 15 other DOH hospitals. The pilot testing is in compliance with the DOH requirements to secure full approval of the new alternative testing method. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Philippine Red Cross DOH Saliva RT-PCR Test Red Cross COVID-19 test saliva test COVID-19 /news/01/12/21/ilang-pamilyang-apektado-ng-pagputok-ng-bulkang-taal-sa-tent-pa-rin-nakatira/business/01/12/21/siling-labuyo-nasa-p1000-ang-presyo-kada-kilo/news/01/12/21/task-force-endorses-criminal-admin-raps-vs-ex-current-philhealth-officials-for-alleged-corruption/overseas/01/12/21/xi-jinping-says-time-and-momentum-on-chinas-side-as-he-sets-out-communist-party-vision/news/01/12/21/doh-says-not-favoring-any-brand-in-vaccine-purchase