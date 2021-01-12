Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Feeling the inflation

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2021 06:45 PM

Feeling the inflation

People buy meat and fish products at the wet section of Paco Market in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a rise in the inflation rate in December 2020, the highest recorded since February 2019 driven by the increase in food prices and transportation costs.

Read More:  inflation   Philippine economy   pork products   Paco Market     