Feeling the inflation

People buy meat and fish products at the wet section of Paco Market in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported a rise in the inflation rate in December 2020, the highest recorded since February 2019 driven by the increase in food prices and transportation costs. Inflation quickens to 3.5 percent in December as food, transpo costs spike