Groups protest vs SIM registration act

Digital rights advocates call for suspension of SIM registration act

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Digital rights advocates and mobile users picket in front of the National Telecommunications Commission in Quezon City on Wednesday, calling for the suspension of the SIM Registration Law, two weeks into its implementation. The advocates cited provisions in the law and processes which supposedly violate data privacy, as well as the observed hitches in the registration, as basis for their call for its suspension.



