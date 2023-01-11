Groups protest vs SIM registration act

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Digital rights advocates call for suspension of SIM registration act Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2023 03:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Digital rights advocates and mobile users picket in front of the National Telecommunications Commission in Quezon City on Wednesday, calling for the suspension of the SIM Registration Law, two weeks into its implementation. The advocates cited provisions in the law and processes which supposedly violate data privacy, as well as the observed hitches in the registration, as basis for their call for its suspension. Group holds protest at NTC to call for SIM registration suspension Read More: SIM Registration Act National Telecommunications Commission digital rights advocates BayanMuna KMU /entertainment/01/11/23/michelle-madrigal-embraces-role-as-content-creator/business/01/11/23/govt-workers-get-4th-tranche-of-salary-hike/life/01/11/23/japanese-film-festival-set-to-return-as-on-site-event/news/01/11/23/pnp-70-pct-of-senior-officers-file-courtesy-resignations/sports/01/11/23/bleague-carl-tamayo-joins-ryukyu-golden-kings