Voluntary antigen testing for LRT commuters

DOTr conducts voluntary antigen testing in LRT ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2022 12:35 PM A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the Light Railway Transit in EDSA-Taft station on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) conducted random antigen tests on consenting passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System and the Light Rail Transit System, as part of its implementation of stricter health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19.