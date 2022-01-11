Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

DOTr conducts voluntary antigen testing in LRT

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2022 12:35 PM

Voluntary antigen testing for LRT commuters

A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the Light Railway Transit in EDSA-Taft station on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) conducted random antigen tests on consenting passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System and the Light Rail Transit System, as part of its implementation of stricter health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19. 

Read More:  COVID19   MRT   LRT   DOTr   EDSA-Taft Station   COVID-19 antigen testing  