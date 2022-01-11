Voluntary antigen testing for LRT commuters

MULTIMEDIA

DOTr conducts voluntary antigen testing in LRT

ABS-CBN News

A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the Light Railway Transit in EDSA-Taft station on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) conducted random antigen tests on consenting passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System and the Light Rail Transit System, as part of its implementation of stricter health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19.