DOTr conducts voluntary antigen testing in MRT ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2022 12:35 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2022 06:37 PM A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the MRT-3's EDSA-Taft station on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) conducted random antigen tests on consenting passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System and the Light Rail Transit System, as part of its implementation of stricter health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.