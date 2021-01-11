MULTIMEDIA

Senate tackles nationwide COVID-19 vaccination plan

Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III (from left), vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and COVID-19 task force Deputy Chief Implementer Sec. Vivencio Dizon attend the Senate inquiry on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Monday. The Senate has convened the Committee of the Whole to determine the measures necessary to fully prepare for nationwide implementation of COVID-19 vaccination.