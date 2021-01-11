Home > News MULTIMEDIA Senate tackles nationwide COVID-19 vaccination plan Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB Posted at Jan 11 2021 04:00 PM | Updated as of Jan 11 2021 04:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Health Sec. Francisco Duque III (from left), vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and COVID-19 task force Deputy Chief Implementer Sec. Vivencio Dizon attend the Senate inquiry on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Monday. The Senate has convened the Committee of the Whole to determine the measures necessary to fully prepare for nationwide implementation of COVID-19 vaccination. Make COVID-19 vaccination transparent, probe irregularities: senators 'All Filipinos': Gov't says to provide COVID-19 vaccine for small towns, provinces Read More: Duque Galvez Dizon COVID-19 coronavirus Senate of the Philippines Committee of the Whole nationwide COVID-19 vaccination /video/news/01/11/21/palace-notes-covid-19-holiday-surge/entertainment/01/11/21/aiai-de-las-alas-urges-dacera-case-persons-of-interest-get-free-legal-assistance/business/01/11/21/electronics-exporters-see-7-pct-growth-with-demand-for-new-normal-tech/video/news/01/11/21/duterte-cabinet-to-meet-on-monday/life/01/11/21/look-luis-manzano-gets-playstation-5-from-jessy-mendiola