PAGASA warns of serious flooding in Eastern Visayas

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Residents pass a flooded road in Borongan City in Eastern Samar province on Monday afternoon caused by the incessant rain for the past 3 days. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible serious flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in Eastern Visayas as they issued a heavy rainfall warning due to the tail-end of a frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone.