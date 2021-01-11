Home > News MULTIMEDIA PAGASA warns of serious flooding in Eastern Visayas Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2021 05:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents pass a flooded road in Borongan City in Eastern Samar province on Monday afternoon caused by the incessant rain for the past 3 days. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible serious flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in Eastern Visayas as they issued a heavy rainfall warning due to the tail-end of a frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone. Ilang lugar sa Samar binaha dahil sa pag-ulan Read More: Borongan Eastern Samar Eastern Visayas PAGASA regions regional news red rainfall warning tail-end of a frontal system intertropical convergence zone /news/01/11/21/ph-about-to-secure-100-million-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-by-next-week-says-official/life/01/11/21/what-do-kathryn-liza-and-kc-have-in-common-this-designer-bag/sports/01/11/21/sea-games-gold-medalist-jamie-lim-eyes-olympic-slot/news/01/11/21/4-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-binan-auto-shop/news/01/11/21/labor-undersecretary-dies-due-to-covid-19