MMDA closes 2 U-turn slots in EDSA

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Two U-turn slots near Gen. Malvar and Bagong Barrio along EDSA in Caloocan City were closed on Monday, to make way for faster trips on the EDSA bus carousel. The MMDA continues to eye more U-turn closures along EDSA as a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion aside from improving the EDSA Busway project, amid criticisms from private motorists.