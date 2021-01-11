MULTIMEDIA
Manila destroys fake beauty products
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 11 2021 10:49 AM
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno checks fake beauty products ready for disposal and destruction during the flag-raising ceremony at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Monday. The counterfeit beauty products, illegally sold in Binondo, were seized due to its potential harmful effects to health.
