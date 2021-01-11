Home  >  News

Manila destroys fake beauty products

Manila destroys fake beauty products

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno checks fake beauty products ready for disposal and destruction during the flag-raising ceremony at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Monday. The counterfeit beauty products, illegally sold in Binondo, were seized due to its potential harmful effects to health. 

