MULTIMEDIA

Marcos welcomes Widodo for 3-day official visit

Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo troop the line during a welcome ceremony on Wednesday at Malacañang Palace in Manila. The two leaders are expected to discuss measures to strengthen security cooperation and economic ties between the two nations amid increasing Chinese influence in the region. Widodo's three-day official visit coincides with preparations for the 75th anniversary of the formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Indonesia in November.