MULTIMEDIA Marcos welcomes Widodo for 3-day official visit Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool Posted at Jan 10 2024 02:38 PM President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Indonesian President Joko Widodo troop the line during a welcome ceremony on Wednesday at Malacañang Palace in Manila. The two leaders are expected to discuss measures to strengthen security cooperation and economic ties between the two nations amid increasing Chinese influence in the region. Widodo's three-day official visit coincides with preparations for the 75th anniversary of the formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Indonesia in November. Indonesia, Philippines discuss South China Sea developments - Marcos