Justice for Mary Jane

Veloso family appeals to Widodo for Mary Jane

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Cesar and Celia Veloso, parents of convicted Filipino in Indonesia Mary Jane Veloso, join a rally of labor support groups at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Wednesday, to demand justice and appeal for the release of Mary Jane. The event coincided with Indonesian President Joko Widodo's 3-day official visit to the Philippines. The Philippine government reiterated its call for clemency for Mary Jane Veloso, who was sentenced to death in October 2010 due to a drug case.