‘Solidarity buy’ of onions amid rising prices

Onion ‘solidarity buy’ supports local farmers in Pangasinan
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 10 2023 12:01 PM | Updated as of Jan 10 2023 12:22 PM
Volunteers from a farmers’ welfare advocacy group unload 1.7 tons of white onions in partnership with the church at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City on Tuesday. The white onions were directly purchased at 375 pesos per kilo from farmers in Pangasinan through a “solidarity buy,” pre-ordered at 400 pesos, to support local farmers and provide reasonably priced onions to prospective buyers amid rising prices.
