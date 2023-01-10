‘Solidarity buy’ of onions amid rising prices

MULTIMEDIA

Onion ‘solidarity buy’ supports local farmers in Pangasinan

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Volunteers from a farmers’ welfare advocacy group unload 1.7 tons of white onions in partnership with the church at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City on Tuesday. The white onions were directly purchased at 375 pesos per kilo from farmers in Pangasinan through a “solidarity buy,” pre-ordered at 400 pesos, to support local farmers and provide reasonably priced onions to prospective buyers amid rising prices.