LPA causes flooding in Butuan

Kleester Macasero, ABS-CBN News

A resident struggles to push his bicycle as he navigates a flooded area in Barangay Villa Kanangga in Butuan City Tuesday. The heavy rain brought by the low-pressure area, which was estimated based on all available data at 425 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, caused flooding in several parts of the city.