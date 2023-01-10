MULTIMEDIA
LPA causes flooding in Butuan
Kleester Macasero, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 10 2023 03:30 PM
A resident struggles to push his bicycle as he navigates a flooded area in Barangay Villa Kanangga in Butuan City Tuesday. The heavy rain brought by the low-pressure area, which was estimated based on all available data at 425 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, caused flooding in several parts of the city.
