Comelec holds Register Anywhere project at GSIS

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2023 12:48 PM

The Commission on Elections sets up a limited-time voter registration site within the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) office in Pasay City on Tuesday, as part of its Register Anywhere Project ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Voter registration ends on January 31.

