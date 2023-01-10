Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec holds Register Anywhere project at GSIS Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2023 12:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Commission on Elections sets up a limited-time voter registration site within the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) office in Pasay City on Tuesday, as part of its Register Anywhere Project ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Voter registration ends on January 31. Read More: Commission on Election Comelec GSIS Register Anywhere Project /video/business/01/10/23/alamin-presyo-ng-sibuyas-at-iba-pang-gulay-sa-pamilihan/business/01/10/23/ph-trade-gap-narrows-to-368-billion-in-november-2022/sports/01/10/23/gareth-bale-calls-time-on-glittering-football-career/entertainment/01/10/23/fans-call-for-lower-ticket-prices-for-treasure-concert/entertainment/01/10/23/bea-saw-pregnant-with-third-child