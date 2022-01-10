PNP strengthens NCR border checkpoints as COVID cases rise

Home > News MULTIMEDIA PNP strengthens NCR border checkpoints as COVID-19 cases rise Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2022 04:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A police officer inspects motorists at a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon City on Monday. The National Capital Region was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, with the country reporting 33,169 on Monday, a record-high. ALL-TIME HIGH: Philippines posts 33,169 new COVID-19 cases Read More: PNP COVID19 border checkpoints Quezon City NCR Alert Level 3 covid coronavirus COVID-19 /news/01/10/22/comelec-investigating-alleged-data-breach-ahead-of-halalan2022/news/01/10/22/grupo-ng-health-workers-pumalag-sa-maiksing-quarantine/sports/01/10/22/djokovic-wins-court-battle-to-stay-in-australia/life/01/10/22/maureen-montagne-tests-positive-for-covid-19/sports/01/10/22/skier-asa-miller-confident-of-better-showing-in-2nd-olympics