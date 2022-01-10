PNP strengthens NCR border checkpoints as COVID cases rise

MULTIMEDIA

PNP strengthens NCR border checkpoints as COVID-19 cases rise

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A police officer inspects motorists at a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon City on Monday. The National Capital Region was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, with the country reporting 33,169 on Monday, a record-high.



